Odisha: 29 BSF personnel test Covid19 positive in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: 29 BSF personnel test Covid19 positive in Malkangiri . Of the 36 new coronavirus cases detected in the district in last 24 hours, 29 are BSF personnel informed District Collector. 29 from BSF accommodated in the Malybanta Boys Hostel,Jr. Science College & Girls Hostel Returnee of Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttarpradesh & West Bengal.

36(Thirty six) more positive cases detected today.

