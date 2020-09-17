Odisha: 257 new COVID19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack city

Cuttack: Out of the 389 new COVID19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 257 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 145 recoveries (16 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff.

— CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) September 17, 2020