Berhampur: 248 COVID19 patients from Ganjam recovered

It should be noted that another 505 COVID19 patients have recovered in Odisha and are being discharged. COVID19 recoveries cross 9000 mark in Odisha . The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 9255.

248 from Ganjam

71-Sundargarh

52-Khurdha

45-Cuttack

11-Puri

10-Gajapati

9-Nabarangpur

8-Jajpur, Nayagarh

7-Jagatsinghpur

6 each-Bhadrak, Dhenkanal

5-Angul

4-Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Koraput

3-Bargarh

2-Keonjhar

1-Jharsuguda, Rayagada

Related

comments