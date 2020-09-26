Odisha: 217 new COVID19 cases reported from Cuttack city

Cuttack: Out of the 409 new COVID19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 217 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). 98 local contact cases

Another 225 recoveries (25 September data) have been reported recently.

