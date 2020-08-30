Odisha: 206 more COVID19 positive cases detected in Cuttack city

Cuttack: Out of the 337 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 206 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (Cuttack Municipal Corporation area). Another 95 recoveries (29th August data) have been reported recently.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area)

Out of the 337 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 206 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area).

Another 95 recoveries (29th August data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/tnW2jstA7s

— CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) August 30, 2020