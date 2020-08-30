Odisha: 206 more COVID19 positive cases detected in Cuttack city

17

Cuttack: Out of the 337 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 206 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (Cuttack Municipal Corporation area). Another 95 recoveries (29th August data) have been reported recently.

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR