Odisha: 204 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack city

Cuttack: Out of the 369 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 204 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 182 recoveries (27thAugust data) have been reported recently .

