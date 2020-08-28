Odisha: 204 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack city

Cuttack: Out of the 369 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 204 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 182 recoveries (27thAugust data) have been reported recently .

