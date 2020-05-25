Odisha: 172 Garabadu servitors of the Jagannath Temple to undergo Covid test

Puri: As part of a precautionary measure for smooth conduct of Snan Yatra of Lord Jagannath here, the servitors associated with the rituals will undergo Covid-19 test ahead of the festival scheduled on June 5.

As many as 172 Garabadu servitors of the Jagannath Temple will be tested on May 29 and 30 to detect the novel corona virus, informed Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Development Administrator Ajay Kumar Jena after chairing an awareness programme on COVID-19 held for servitors at Niladri Bhakta Niwas on Saturday.

According to reports, the SJTA has started preparation for the annual Snana Jatra on Deba Snan Purnima popularly known as Jyestha Purnima that falls on June 5 this year. Accordingly, the awareness programmes are being held for the servitors associated with the festival for performing the rituals by following the social distancing norms.

After Daitapati nijog, an awareness camp was organised on Saturday for Garabadu servitors to spread Covid awareness among them ahead of the much-awaited festival. During the programme, the servitors had given a suo moto proposal to the temple administration for Covid-19 test before being engaged in service of Lord Jagannath during Snan Yatra. The temple administration decided to conduct the Covid-19 test on 172 servitors of Garabadu Nijog after receiving their proposal during the programme, Jena said.

Related

comments