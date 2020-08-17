Odisha: 167 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in #Cuttack City

Cuttack: Out of the 194 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 167 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 75 recoveries (16th August data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff.

— CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) August 17, 2020