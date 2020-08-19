Odisha: 162 new COVID19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack City

Cuttack: Of the 222 new positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 162 cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 65 recoveries (18th August data) have been reported recently.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area)

Out of the 222 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 162 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area).

Another 65 recoveries (18th August data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/K2kCH0MjyB

— CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) August 19, 2020