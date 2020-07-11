Odisha: 14 days institutional quarantine mandatory for people coming to #Malkangiri from 13 #COVID19 hotspot districts

Malkanngiri: 14 days institutional or paid quarantine mandatory for people coming to Malkangiri from 13 COVID19 hotspot districts including Ganjam, Cuttack, Khurda, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Puri, Dhenkanal, Sundergarh and Nayagarh. This is informed by the Malkangiri district Collector .

