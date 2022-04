Bhubaneswar : Puri District Collector & Asst. Chief Administrator of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Samarth Verma announced that around 135 new CCTVs will be installed in Puri Jagannath temple premises.

The CCTV will be installed to maintain high security of the Jagannath temple and the defunct CCTVs will be soon repaired so as to restore smart surveillance inside the temple campus.