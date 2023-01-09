Odisha: 120 plus artists to exhibit at the Flea Market of .FEST

Bhubaneswar: Creating a festival of festivals in Bhubaneswar during the FIH men’s Hockey World Cup, the second edition of .FEST is scheduled from 15th to 29th January, 2023. As part of the cultural extravaganza, the Night Bazaar/Flea Market will brighten up Bhubaneswar’s winter nights and provide a remarkable stage for regional artists, start-ups, performers, makers, and creators. The Flea Market will witness more than 120 plus home-grown products. .FESTwill also host musical evenings of a large scale along with few stalls as part of NIGHT FLEA Market. Utkalika will also manage stalls with an aim to promote the handloom and handicrafts of Odisha.

There is an entrepreneur in every nook and corner of the state that needs a platform to showcase the products, .FEST is giving such entrepreneurs a platform to interact with a wide array of shoppers and sell their creations.The representation of the entrepreneurs at .FEST will be from Odisha where the visitor can shop from an array of products like jewellery, home decor, apparel etc. As one of the most sought-after festivals, they want to strengthen the dynamic culture of the state by giving the local brands and artisans of Odisha a platform to showcase their work.

.FEST brings an experience like never-before for the people of Odisha with activities to create a cherishable experience. Be it Food, Entertainment, Stories or Trails, .FEST entails a host of surprises from enthralling performances by the best of musicians, singers, stand-up artists, dancers, and trails to the thousand year old temples & caves to slurping the street foods of 16+ countries and witnessing amazing stories, folklore by globally acclaimed storytellers.

Dates: 15th January to 29th January 2023

Time: 5pm-12am | Venue: EkamraHaat