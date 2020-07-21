Odisha: 12 new COVID19 Cases reported Today in Bhadrak District, Total Tally 392

Bhadrak: 12 new COVID19 Cases reported Today in Bhadrak District, Total Tally in the District reached at 392.
It should be noted that Odisha reports 647 new COVID19 Cases Today, Total Tally 18757. Ganjam reports the highest of 225 cases followed by Cuttack with 84 cases. Khurda is next with 68 positives.
431 cases detected from quarantine centres while 216 are local contacts, informs State I&PR Dept.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 37
2. Balasore: 40
3. Bargarh: 04
4. Bhadrak: 12
5. Bolangir: 5
6. Cuttack: 84
7. Dhenkanal: 10
8. Ganjam: 225
9. Jagatsinghpur: 7
10. Jajpur: 2
11. Kandhamal: 5
12. Kendrapada: 13
13. Khurda: 68
14. Keonjhar: 8
15. Koraput: 28
16. Malkangiri: 10
17. Mayurbhanj: 3
18. Nawarangpur: 2
19. Nayagarh: 4
20. Rayagada: 47
21. Sambalpur: 10
22. Sonepur: 1
23. Sundargarh: 22
New Recoveries: 457
Cumulative Tested: 401644
Positive: 18757
Recovered: 12909
Active Cases: 5715