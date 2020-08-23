Odisha: 114 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack city

Cuttack: Out of the 158 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 114 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 98 recoveries (22nd August data) have been reported recently.

COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area)

Out of the 158 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 114 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area).

Another 98 recoveries (22nd August data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/XEyeY7nSPA

— CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) August 23, 2020