Bhubaneswar: The BSE Odisha 10th class Result 2022 will be announced today, July 6. Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash will announce the 10th result 2022 at 1 PM through a press conference.

The students will get to know the Odisha Matric pass percentage, merit list and BSE Odisha Result 2022 will be available on the websites- bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The students can download the BSE Odisha 10th scorecard using the direct link at bse.nic.in.