ODICHEM-2024 Seminar in Bhubaneswar Focuses on Technological Challenges in the Mineral Sector

Bhubaneswar Regional Centre of the Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers (IIChE-BRC) and CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology, Bhubaneswar, organized ODICHEM-2024 on the theme “Technological Challenges in the Mineral Sector” on 18-19th October 2024 at Welcomhotel By ITC, Bhubaneswar. Around 200 delegates from industries, academia, and R&D organizations attended the seminar.

The Chief Guest, Dr Raghavendra Tewari, Outstanding Scientist & Director of Materials Group, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, inaugurated the seminar. Dr Tewari discussed the Energy Scenario in the Country and the Changing Role of Critical Minerals in India. The Guest of Honor, Shri Pankaj Kumar, Deputy Director General of the Geological Survey of India, presented a clear Geological picture of Odisha to the audience, highlighting the possibility of industrial development, especially related to the critical minerals. The Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Mr D. P. Misra, a veteran Chemical Engineer of Odisha and a consultant to many chemical industries, welcomed all the Industry Leaders, Associations, and their members, especially the investors from the mineral sectors, to come and explore Odisha as their next investment destination. Dr Ramanuj Narayan, Director, CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar, narrated the industry-oriented research activities taken up by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology, in particular, for the mineral sector. Prof. Omkar Nath Mohanty, Chairman of the Steering Committee, briefly explained the purpose of this seminar and its importance for Odisha, which is rich in Mineral Deposits. Dr. Chaturmukha Pattnaik, Chairman of IIChE-BRC presented the activities of the Regional Centre and its thrust on organising various seminars, like ODICHEM-2024, important to Odisha’s industrialisation. Dr. Deepak Nayak, Organising Secretary of ODICHEM-2024, briefly outlined the 2-Day programme. Senior and experienced executives from different industries, such as OMC, IREL Ltd., Lohum Industries, UCIL, BARC, HINDALCO, MINTEK (South Africa), MIDREX India, Lloyds, JSPL, GSI, Tata Steel, Excel Industries, NALCO, Essar Minmet Ltd., CSIR-IMMT, CSIR-CIMFR etc will present their deliberations during the Two-day seminar. The Invited Talks are primarily focused on challenges and opportunities in the mineral sector.