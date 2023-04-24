Odias in North America Celebrate Odisha Day

Boston: The Odisha Society of New England (OSNE) a chapter of Odisha Society of Americas (OSA) celebrated 88th Utkal Divas with much glamour and grandeur. The Ceremony venue Oxford Auditorium in Massachusetts was decked up aesthetically with the hues of colourful cottons, flowers and lights befitting to the Grand Occasion. Wearing the lavish and elegant look of a mini Odisha, the entire ambience was agog with Festive Fervour. The Mega Event also witnessed the celebration of 40th Anniversary of OSNE and hosting of regional Drama Festival. Lots of excitements and enthusiasms were clearly visible among the large number of Odias and Odisha lovers gathered to take part in the Gala cultural Jamboori specially organised to mark the uniqueness of triple celebrations.

The programme commenced with the recitals of National Anthems of U.S.A and India followed by Odisha’s State Anthem, ‘Bande Utkal Janani’. The meeting was inaugurated with the lighting of ceremonial lamp by the distinguished Guests present include Indian Consul for Community Affairs in New York Hon’ble Shri A.K. VijayKrishnan, Chairman of Milan Cultural Association Shri Suresh Sharma, Eminent Scientist and Writer Dr Lakshmi Parida and Chief of ISKCON Centre in New England Prabhu Shri Sadananda Das. Delivering his welcome speech President of OSNE Dr Bishwa Bhusan Sahoo, dwelt on the exemplary contributions of Odisha Society of New England in projecting and proliferating the rich and vibrant cultural heritage of Odisha in North America. The Governor of Odisha Honourable Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chairman of World Odisha Society Shri Kishore Dwibedi addressed the gathering through Goodwill Video Messages. Others who addressed the Convention include Founding Members of OSNE Dr Bijoy and Smt. Subarna Misra, Shri Satyabrata & Smt Bijoylaxmi Mishra, Dr Budhinath & Smt. Kalyani Padhi and Shri Chandra Sekhar Mohanty. Prominent personalities present include OSA’s New York and New Jersey President Shri Nagesh Rajanala and Former President Shri Bijoy Mishra.

The highlights of the spectacular show was the staging of three innovative and high voltage Odia Dramas by the troupes from Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Connecticut as part of the regional Drama Festival. The spirited participation of visiting NROs from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania chapters of OSA in the dramas was also quite notable and memorable affair. The special attractions of the cultural programmes include number of Odissi, Ollywood, Rangabati group dance presentations by the kids and youth members of OSNE. The Fashion show showcased the richness of Odisha’s handlooms and fabrics. The workshop on Odisha Public Library entitled ‘Vision-2024’ focussed on Odisha’s march towards modernisation of learning systems. The Festival also consisted of photo exhibition on essence and excellence of Odisha like Pattachitras, Tribal art, Terracotta art, hand woven textiles enshrining theme on Gitagovinda, Filigree works of Cuttack, Pipili’s appliqué works and exuberance of Chilika lake. There were stalls on Odisha’s handicrafts, handlooms and Odia books. The main attraction of the celebration was the Odia Food Festival displaying Odisha’s traditional delicious food stuffs, holding of pitha competition and observing Pakhal and Chhenapoda Divas. The programme concluded with the serving of mouth watering Odia delicacies to the attendees. The entire arrangements of the mammoth Event was smoothly conducted with the able stewardship of OSNE’s President Dr Bishwa Bhusan Sahoo and team.

The executive members of OSNE who actively engaged in the successful management of the Show include Rashmi Ranjan Rath, Jayashree Mohapatra, Akankhya Patnaik, Lipsa Panda, Saroj Behera, Rajesh Pattnaik, Sasmita Satpathy and Reema Patnaik.

Executive Committee of OSNE profusely thanked the volunteers engaged in organising the Grand Ceremony.