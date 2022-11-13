Odias in Netherlands Host Boat Sailing Ceremony

Amsterdam: Non Resident Odias settled in Netherlands hosted Fifth Kartik Purnima Celebrations and Boat Sailing Ceremony with much fanfare and religious fervour. Organised by Odia Socio Cultural Association, Netherlands (OSCAN), the Grand Festival was attended by hundreds of Odias and non – Odias based in different parts of Netherlands alongwith their family, friends and relatives. The Celebration venue De Ruimte Auditorium in the city of Almere was elegantly and aesthetically decorated with colourful Sambalpuri Dupattas, Pipili Chandua lights and multiple collection of paper Boats befitting to the occasion. The entire ambience was wearing the lavish look of a mini Odisha and was agog with astounding Festive spirit. Since this year’s Kartik Purnima was being observed without covid restrictions, unusual interest and unprecedented excitement were witnessed among the participants. Started in 2017 with the humble attempt by a tiny group of 15 people, the Festival has grown in multifold over the years and has attained the height of a mammoth Annual Fair in Europe.

The Festival was inaugurated with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the Chief Guest, Founder of the Dutch organisation “Quality For Life (QFL)” Lelita Bindraban. QFL is presently engaged in implementing several social welfare projects in remote villages of Puri district in Odisha. Addressing the gathering Ms.Bindraban showered profuse praises on team OSCAN for their sincere efforts to project, promote, propagate and popularise the rich art, vibrant culture, golden tradition and heroic heritage of Odisha in Netherlands. In his goodwill message the Chairman of World Odisha Society, Kishore Dwibedi Complemented the noble initiatives of OSCAN for spreading the essence and fragrance of Brand Odisha in Europe.

The highlight of the Festival was the Sailing of Beautifully decked up boats in the canals of Netherland amidst the arati by ladies and chanting of “Aa, Kaa Maa Bai”. The entire atmosphere got reverberated with the sounds of Haribol, Huluhuli and blowing of conch by the attendees.

The special attraction of the Mega Event was the presentation of a spectacular cultural extravaganza by the members of OSCAN. The vivacious and varieties of entertainment items include recital of soul soothing Jagannath Bhajans, enactment of Bhagabat Tungi, Making of Boats competition between different cities of Netherlands, painting competition among children on the theme of Kartika Purnima, Best Dress competition in the categories of female, male and children and display cum distribution of delicious Odia delicacies like Aoo Chop, Jhalmudhi, Aloo Potala Rasa, Cheese Ball Curry and Suji Kakara Pitha.

The outstanding core organising team of OSCAN mainly responsible for the massive success of this year’s Festival include President Saswat Padhi and Senior Members like Sushil Das Mahapatra, Anshuman Mishra, Paritosh Mahapatra, Nilamadhab Mishra, Somanath Lenka, Lopamudra Nayak, Deepak Parida, Debadatta Das, Aurobindo Ghadai, Leoshree Mahapatra and Suvendu Acharya.

Kartik Purnima Celebration – 2022 was Supported by institutions like AAONXT from Odisha, Nobel Hypotheken, Jansensmit Makelaars and Taxeteurs from Netherlands.