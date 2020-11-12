Odia Tinsel Town Is All Set To Welcome New Face Sthitapragnya

Bhubaneswar: Amidst the pandemic, with lives coming back to track slowly, the Odisha Tinsel Town has got back on action and this time Producer Ramesh Barik is all set to introduce a new face opposite Dance King Harihar Dash and Legendary Superstar Siddhanth Mahapatra. Sthitapragnya is already a known name in the twin city. By profession she is a doctor and is currently working hard to start her new venture as an actor. She is also a trained Odissi Dance and classical singer.



“The movie is set to hit the floors on 6th of November at Raygada and is set to be shot around different exotic locations in Odisha for the next 25days,” said the producer of the Movie, Ramesh Barik.



“I am very nervous and excited as it is going to be one of the biggest project of my life. Also it’s thrilling as I would be sharing screen space with Siddhanth Sir, who is a very big name in Odisha and my dear friend Hari, who is again highly popular amongst the youth crowd” said Sthitapragnya, who was earlier seen in music videos with Harihar Dash.



“After a long time am doing a movie and am very thrilled as the entire unit is quite close to me. We have some great plans and are all set to entertain the audience with something new and different.” Said Harihar Dash.



The plot of the movie is not yet revealed by the team. The director of the movie is Sanjay Naik. Now it’s time to wait for the movie to release and see what the tinsel town has to offer to Odia Audience with the big names and new comer Sthitapragnya.

