Odia Story Book “Biswas” by Shubhapallaba Publication Released on Biswakarma Puja

Bhadrak: On the occasion of Biswakarma Puja, an Odia short story collection book by Rajesh Kumar Barik has been inaugurated in the premises of Shubhapallaba Office. In the presence of the writer of the book Rajesh Kumar Barik, retired teacher Anand Ch. Mallick, social worker Sanjib Kumar Barik and the founder of Shubhapallaba Sangram Keshari Senapati the book has been inaugurated. Tapas Ranjan, the editor of Shubhapallaba and Sambeet Das, the designer of Shubhapallaba were present over video call.

Biswas is a 80 paged book containing 22 short stories from our day-to-day life. This book is the 2nd printed book of Shubhapallaba Publication after Pramod Kumar Panda’s Shankhanada which was released in March 2021. This book is now available on Shubhapallaba Store, FlipKart, Amazon India and e-books are available on Google books along with Google Play store.