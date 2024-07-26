Odia Language and Literature Minister Meets with Odia Wikimedians User Group

Bhubaneswar – In a significant move towards promoting the Odia language and its digital presence, the Minister of Odia Language and Literature, Suryabanshi Suraj, invited members of the Odia Wikimedians User Group to his residence for a detailed discussion about the current status and contributions of Odia Wikipedia.

During the meeting, Minister Suraj commended the Odia Wikipedia community for their remarkable achievement of recording over 130,000 words in Lingua Libre. This monumental effort is expected to play a crucial role in advancing artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, particularly those focused on the Odia language.

Prominent members of the Odia Wikimedians User Group, including Subhashis Paigrahi and Sangram Keshari Senapati, were highlighted for their outstanding contributions. Both have earned a spot in the top five contributors globally on Lingua Libre, showcasing their dedication to the project and the Odia language.

The conversation also touched upon the importance of copyright-free content. Minister Suraj and the group discussed strategies to ensure that more content on Odia Wikipedia remains free from copyright restrictions, facilitating broader use and distribution.

Additionally, plans for upcoming Wikipedia workshops and initiatives to create and curate copyright-free content were laid out. These workshops aim to empower more contributors and raise awareness about the significance of open-access information.

Admin Mrutyunjay Kar who has an experience over 13 year on editing Wikipedia and Wikimedians Sangram Keshari Senapati met the minister on 24th July. Notable contributions to the discussion were made by Jnanaranjan Sahu and Chinmayee Mishra, who provided valuable insights and suggestions before the meeting.

This meeting marks a pivotal step towards enhancing the digital presence of the Odia language and ensuring its rich literary heritage is preserved and promoted in the digital age.