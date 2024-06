Eight Odia laborers stranded in Dubai have appealed to Odisha CM and Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda for urgent rescue. They allege mistreatment, including passport confiscation and lack of food for days. The laborers plea highlights their dire situation, but no comments were obtained from the company officials or local agent. They traveled through a Bhubaneswar-based agent for work and now seek help from the district administration, BJP National VP, and Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda for rescue.