Odia Journalism Day to be observed at IIMC Dhenkanal with an online panel discussion

Dhenkanal: Given the Covid-19 pandemic situation, this year’s Odia Journalism Day will be celebrated with an online panel discussion at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) on 4 August 2020. There will be no gatherings on the campus to celebrate the historic day in Odia Journalism this year, IIMC Director Dr Mrinal Chatterjee said on Saturday.

The Odia Journalism Day is observed to mark the publication of the first Odia language newspaper, Utkal Dipika on 4 August 1866. The founder-editor of the paper, Gaurishankar Ray, was a visionary and it had played an important role in the Indian freedom movement. Utkal Dipika had been published for about 70 years.

IIMC Dhenkanal has been observing the Odia Journalism Day for the last several years. This year the theme of the online panel discussion will be ‘Odia Journalism: Status, Trend, and Future’. Interested persons will be able to join the panel discussion on Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 PM on Google Meet platform. They can register by clicking on the registration link provided https://forms.gle/aBshu4cVCM8Tjcdj9. The registered persons will get the link for Google Meet event.

The panellists include Sandeep Sahu, senior journalist and columnist, Prasanna Mohanty, Executive Editor at Sarbasadharan, Babitha Swain Deputy Editor of OTV, Pratyush Saa, a senior journalist. Besides, media academicians like Sujit Mohanty, assistant professor of the Central University of Odisha (CUO), and Dr Jyoti Prakash Mohapatra of IIMC Dhenkanal will also be on the panel.

The panel discussion will be followed by a question-answer session, where the audience will be able to put forward their questions to the panellists.

