Odia Entrepreneur Arun Kar’s Digital Innovation Helpful for maintaining social distancing

London: Now outbreak of the corona epidemic has sparked panic among people around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued guidelines to maintain social distance from keep away infection.Simply due to negligence of people it is not possible to maintain social distance. Meanwhile, Arun Kar, an Odia entrepreneur who has founded a Multinational Digital Innovation company Xpertnest in Britain. The company works at UK, Europe & India. Arun has developed a special app, named BCC Beach Check App. It will inform the user about the location of the crowd through the map. As a result, people will able to maintain their social distance during the corona epidemic crisis, said Arun, fo under and executive director of Xpertnest. Tourists are usually seen at different beaches of Britain from June 20th onwords. Many tourists gather at Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Tourism. However, the BCP Beach Check App has been launched in all these three places as it is important to keep track of social distance to away from corona infection. This app will allow the user to be aware and maintain social distance. The app can be easily downloaded from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.Clicking on the app it will open and with the help of the map able to provide immediate information about which beaches are more crowded. The app collects data from seafront ranger, CCTV and some footfall counters, said Vikki Slade, leader of the BCP Council. The app also has a feedback option. This allows the user to inform the manufacturer about their feedback about the app. The app has now made a name for itself in the world for Arun.

Notably, Arun Was Ex- Indian Army & Alumni of IIM, Bangalore. Arun is also an official member of Forbes Business Council

