Odia Community in Oman Celebrates Web Utkal Divas

Bhubaneswar, 09.05.: Odia Community settled in Oman celebrated 85th Utkal Divas through online in a grand manner. Hosted by the Odia wing of Muscat based Indian Social Club (ISC), the glittering Internet ceremony witnessed congregation of the representatives of Odia Samaj from

different Countries, prominent Non resident Odias and many distinguished Odisha Lovers from across the Globe.

Addressing the Festival through Video conferencing the Chief Guest Revered Spiritual preacher Guruji Dr. Chandrabhanu Satpathy gave a clarion call to global community to collectively face the challenge posed by Corona Pandemic.Dr. Satpathy appealed to mankind to arouse the self strengths of Culture, Science, Spiritualism and governance to fight against covid calamity.

Delivering his speech The Honourable Guest, Chairman of Oman’s chamber of commerce and Industry His Excellency Eng. Redha Bin Jumma Al Saleh emphasised that the traditional and economic relationship between Oman and India dates back to 1000 years old. Describing that there has been tremendous commonalities between oman and Odisha, H.E. Al Saleh proposed Bilateral ties up between Odisha and Oman in agricultural, manufacturing, mining and services sectors.

The Guest of Honour Indian Ambassador to Oman His Excellency Mr. Munu Mahawar appealed to the members of Odia wing of Indian Social Club to remain together, Cool, calm, composed and optimistic and spread positivity in society in this atmosphere of pessimism and negativity created by corona.

Odisha’s Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Welfare Ranendra Pratap Swain informed that under the able leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Odisha has not only become Industrial and Educational hub but also has been receiving Excellence Award in Agriculture production from Govt. Of India continuously for last five years. Recently Odisha’s exemplary humanitarian service in supplying Oxygen to other states and providing free covid treatment has been widely appreciated, shri Swain said.

Speaking on the occasion former Special Secretary in Ministry of Finance of Government of India Prasanna kumar Dash declared that Odisha is not a state – a way of life dealing with humanity and an India in all its plurality. Shri Dash, branded the Odias settled in Oman as the fortune bearers for Odisha.

The Chairman of Indian Social Club Dr. Satish Nambiar lauded the outstanding social services being rendered by Odia wing during the pandemic.

Delivering the welcome address the convenor of the Odia wing Manoj Mohapatra observed that Odias have been earning World Wide recognition and reputation for their simplicity, generosity, honesty and loyalty.

The celebration of Utkal Divas is solely meant to enhance the bilateral relationship between Oman and Odisha in the fields of Business, trade and job, shri Mohapatra pointed.

Presenting vote of thanks co-convener of Odia Wing Gupta Prasad Dash elaborated on the philanthropic and charity initiatives of Odia wing which include running of two Orphanages in Odisha. Apart from arranging the repatriation of 1200 stranded Odias in Oman, The wing has now been supplying oxygen concentrations and relief material to Odisha, Shri Dash specified.

Dipti Mishra Pujari and Girija Shankar Mohanty anchored the programmes during the spectacular digital Jamboree.

Dignitaries present during the live streaming session include Karanjeet Singh, Dr. Hara Prasanna Das, Kuku Das, Kishore Dwibedi, Amiya Mishra, Arun Kumar Praharaj and Pritish Dash.

The Virtual meeting was followed by presentations of colourful cultural programmes by renowned artists from Oman and Odisha. The presentations include Blowing of Conch, Action basing on Song on Odisha by Odia Wing members, Odissi dance by Disciples of Krupanjali Das Patnaik, play on Lockdown, Men Dance by Odias in Oman(OIO) team, short family plays, Dance and Music by artists from Sohar, Children Dance choreographed by Monalisa Das, video on Odisha’s Tourism potentials, Bargarh’s Dhensa Tribal Dance, Ladies Dance, Kids Dance by Kalinga Rising Stars, Comedy by Rahul Ingle and musical numbers by Santosh Rout, Kritika Gambhir and Neeraj Bakshi.

The entire arrangement was well executed and properly managed under the active guidance of Odia wing’s senior members like Sanjay Jetty, Kishore Dash, Himanshu Mohapatra, Prasanta Mohapatra, Raj Patra and Biswajit Das.