The occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti and Ekta Divas a pledge taking ceremony and “Run for Unity” has been organized at Vijay Chwok led by Dr. Rajiv Mani, Secretary Legislative Department along with other senior officers namely, Shri Udaya Kumara, Additional Secretary, Dr. Manoj Kumar, Additional Secretary, Shri Diwakar Singh, Additional Secretary, Shri R.K. Pattanayak, JS&LC, Shri Brijesh Singh, JS&LC, Dr. K.V. Kumar, JS&LC, Smt. Akali V Konghey, JS&LC and other officers and staff including outsourced employees of this Department and attached offices.