Observance of National Cooperative Conference held at New Delhi on 25.09.2021 through live telecast at IFFCO Paradeep unit for Krishak Gosthi

Bhubaneswar: National Cooperative Conference was organized by the Indian Cooperatives and IFFCO New Delhi on 25.09.2021 . Hon’ble Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation, Govt. of India, Sh Amit Shahji as the Chief guest & speaker inaugurated the event & shared his views on “ Sahakar Se Samriddhi” mission. The event was telecast live at Paradeep unit and was witnessed by all employees and farmers from surrounding areas. Dr U.S.Awasthi, Managing Director of IFFCO also spoke on this occasion highlighting the benefits of the cooperative to the farmers and cooperative societies. The entire family of IFFCO and its employees and farmers at large thank the Hon’ble Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation Govt. of India, Sh Amit Shahji for his presence on this occasion and the support of the Govt. for the cause of the farmers.

IFFCO Paradeep Unit hosted Observance of National Cooperative Conference in its premises wherein the famers from different districts of Odisha also participated in this Programme . Sh S.D.Shrma, General Manager (Maintenance & Utility) inaugurated the function at Paradeep Unit. All Sr. officials, representatives of IFFCO Employees’ Union & IFFCO Officers’ Association were also present .The event was a grand success and was appreciated by all.

Related