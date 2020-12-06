Oath Taking Ceremony Held For Rashtriya Prabasi Odia Paribar Office Bearers

New Delhi: The oath taking ceremony of the newly elected office bearers of the apex body of non – resident Odias, Rashtriya Prabasi Odia Paribar (RPOP) was held today. Organised both on online and offline basis, the new team was extended a warm welcome and profusely greeted by their members , activists , volunteers , friends , followers and well – wishers during the meeting. The entire assembly wished the new Executive Committee members of Paribar all the best for their ensuing tenure and roaring success in their public service career.

Former diplomat Amarendra Khatua and senior bureaucrat Sanjiv Patjoshi administered the oath of office and commitment to the newly elected 9 office bearers of the RPOP. Renowned Philanthropist and the New Chief Convenor of Paribar, Prabir Mohanty took the oath in the name of lord Jagannath first. Others who read the oath paper afterwards, were just elected president eminent social leader Minaketan Samal. Two vice presidents Pushpanjali Barik and Reeta Patra, General Secretary Minaketan Mishra, two Joint Secretaries Sarita Mohapatra and Santosh Rout, Treasurer Basant Jena and co-treasurer Ajit Parida. By reading their oath papers the new office bearers vowed to work for ensuring unity,brotherhood and prosperity among the non resident odias residing in Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region. They pledged to dedicate themselves wholeheartedly to preach and perpetuate the soul philosophy of the Paribar, “One odia : Best odia“. The Office Bearers also affirmed their commitment to promote, propagate and popularize the language, culture, tradition and heritage of their mother state odisha in and outside of the state. The New team declared their resolution to earn recognition for the sacrifice and honour of Odia race in International arena.

All the new executive committee members of the RPOP alongwith their family members and supporters congregated at the Jagannath temple in Tyagaraj Nagar, New Delhi this afternoon and worshipped the lord. They sought God’s blessings for the success of their new innings. The oath administering session was conducted at the subhadra kala mandap at the rooftop of the temple. Distinguished guests present during the occasion include noted poet Chandramani Brahmadatt, Senior Journalist Kishore Dwibedi and Corporate Wizard Bimal Bhal. The entire Programme was neatly presented and well Co – ordinated by Ace Comperers Akash Mohanty and Anil Sahu.

Covid protocol was strictly followed during the function.

