Nxtra by Airtel joins RE100, commits to becoming a 100% renewable energy data centre company

 Becomes the first data centre in India and the 14th Indian company to join RE100

 Firmly establishes Nxtra’s commitment to become a net-zero company by 2031

Gurugram : Nxtra by Airtel, one of India’s leading data centre companies, has joined the RE100 initiative – a flagship global initiative led by Climate Group in partnership with CDP – and committed to sourcing 100% renewable electricity.

With this, Nxtra becomes the only data centre organisation in India to have pledged to RE100 and the 14th Indian company to achieve this milestone, underscoring its commitment to environmental sustainability and its aim of becoming net-zero by 2031.

The company has significantly increased its renewable energy use and has contracted 422,000 MWh renewable energy till date. In FY 2023-24, Nxtra saved ~ 156,595 tCO2e emissions by sourcing renewable energy through Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and Captive Solar Rooftop Plants.

Ashish Arora, CEO — Nxtra by Airtel, said, “We are an environmentally responsible brand and have been increasingly adopting clean energy alternatives. We are on a healthy trajectory towards achieving our net-zero goals of 2031 and are happy to become a part of the RE100 initiative with a commitment to 100% renewable electricity.”

Atul Mudaliar, Director of Systems Change – India, said, “Despite being highly energy intensive, data centres are overlooked for their emissions. It is inspiring to see Nxtra taking the lead in adopting best practices to reduce their carbon footprint. Nxtra’s initiative to source renewable energy for their operations will be a fitting example for data centre companies to accelerate the journey to a cleaner future. We are delighted to welcome Nxtra by Airtel to RE100.”

Nxtra by Airtel has sustainability at the core of its business operations and has been dedicated towards building a greener tomorrow in line with its mission to be ‘Responsible by Choice and Sustainable by Design.’ As part of this, the company has implemented a multifaceted approach that combines technological innovation, operational excellence and comprehensive interventions to ensure operational efficiency and environmental sustainability. It has adopted multiple interventions to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its operations and become net-zero by FY2031.

Nxtra by Airtel has the largest network of data centres in India with 12 large and 120 edge data centres across the country. For more details, visit www.nxtra.in