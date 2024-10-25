BusinessInternationalTop News

Nvidia Surpasses Apple to Claim Title as World’s Most Valuable Company Amid AI Boom

Nvidia briefly surpassed Apple to become the world’s most valuable company, with its market value reaching $3.53 trillion, driven by demand for its AI supercomputing chips. This stock surge comes amid high demand from companies like OpenAI, which rely on Nvidia’s chips for AI models. Nvidia’s stock has risen 18% in October, as AI adoption continues to grow. Analysts, including Morgan Stanley’s Joseph Moore, remain optimistic, noting strong production for Nvidia’s next-gen Blackwell chips. With a massive 190% stock increase this year, Nvidia’s gains fuel optimism, though some caution the AI boom’s sustainability.

