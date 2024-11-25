Nuvoco Introduces Zero M Tile Adhesive T5 – Redefining Durability and Versatility in Tile Fixing  

Mumbai : Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., India’s fifth-largest cement company, has launched the unique Nuvoco Zero M Tile Adhesive T5. This two-component epoxy-based polyurethane (PU) adhesive is designed to offer unmatched performance for fixing all types of tiles and stones on a variety of substrates in both interior and exterior applications, setting new benchmarks in the Building Material industry.

The Nuvoco Zero M Tile Adhesive T5 sets new standards in versatility and durability for specialized installations. Its unique formulation makes it possible to easily fix tiles and stones to a variety of surfaces, including cement sheet, Bison panels, Wood, Gypsum Board, PVC, and metal, as well as ceramic and vitrified tiles, natural stone, glass mosaics, and porcelain

The adhesive conforms to IS 15477:2019 Type-5 ‘T’ S2 and EN 12004:2017 – “R2T”, ensuring adherence to the highest industry standards.

A standout feature of this adhesive is its ability to withstand adverse environmental conditions. It is resistant to chemicals, high temperatures, impacts, and vibrations, ensuring longevity and preventing bond failures. It’s flexible yet robust composition accommodates minor movements in substrates without cracking or delamination, making it a reliable solution for long-term installations.

Chirag Shah, Head of Marketing, Innovation, and Sales Excellence at Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd said, “The Nuvoco Zero M Tile Adhesive T5 is a testament to our focus on innovation and excellence. With its unmatched versatility and superior performance, it addresses the growing demand for reliable and durable building materials in the construction industry. This launch reflects our commitment to delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

The Nuvoco Zero M Tile Adhesive T5 comes in a convenient 4 kg bucket, comprising 3.65 kg of resin and 0.35 kg of hardener, ensuring ease of use. It is readily available across key regions in North, West, and East India, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha.