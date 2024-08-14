Nurturing Aspirations, Celebrating Excellence! 5100 Reliance Foundation Scholarships 2024-25 open for applications

The scholarships are part of Reliance Foundation’s ambition to empower youth to lead India’s growth

Applications invited from undergraduate and postgraduate students enrolled in the first year of their respective programme in any location across India

5000 Merit-cum-means undergraduate scholarships up to Rs. 2 lakhs each and 100 postgraduate scholarships for excellence up to Rs. 6 lakhs each

The Reliance Foundation Scholarship comprises a strong capacity building programme throughout the scholar’s journey

Last date to apply is October 6, 2024

This is part of Reliance Foundation’s 2022 commitment of 50,000 scholarships over 10 years

Mumbai : Reliance Foundation announced the launch of applications for its prestigious scholarship programme for the academic year 2024-25 to identify, support and mentor 5,100 outstanding undergraduate and postgraduate students across India.

The Reliance Foundation Scholarships aim to nurture excellence and empower youth to be at the forefront of leading India’s growth story. Through holistic support and a generous financial grant, the scholarships help students achieve their academic and professional aspirations. First-year undergraduate and postgraduate students pursuing full-time regular degree courses from institutes across India are eligible to apply.

The Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships strive to enable talented students to realise their dreams to become successful professionals and unlocking their potential to contribute towards India’s future socio-economic development. They will be awarded to 5,000 meritorious students based on a merit-cum-means criteria for their undergraduate college education, empowering them to continue their studies without financial burden.

The Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships will select 100 exceptional meritorious students from future-ready courses in Engineering, Technology, Energy and Life Sciences with potential to contribute to creating a new India. All scholarships will be awarded based on academic merit and aptitude and will cover the duration of the degree programmes. The initiative is designed to recognize and develop exceptional talent who think big, think green and think digital for the benefit of society.

In addition to grants of up to Rs. 2 lakhs for undergraduate students and Rs. 6 lakhs for postgraduate students, Reliance Foundation Scholarships provide mentorship, access to industry leaders and experts for career advice besides professional development, leadership development opportunities through workshops, seminars and events to enhance skills, along with community engagement to contribute to societal development through service and outreach programmes.

Education is at the heart of Reliance Foundation’s work, from early childhood to quality higher education. In December 2022, on Reliance’s Founder-Chairman Shri Dhirubhai Ambani’s 90th birth anniversary Mrs Nita Ambani, Reliance Foundation Founder & Chairperson, announced Reliance Foundation’s additional commitment of 50,000 scholarships over the next 10 years, making it India’s largest private scholarships. Since then, 5100 students have been awarded scholarships every year.

Till date, Reliance has provided over 23,000 higher education scholarships.

Former Reliance Foundation Scholars through the mentoring and exposure from the Scholarships have embarked on rewarding careers and academic and professional journeys. This year’s launch marks the opportunity for yet another cohort of highly talented students to benefit from this rewarding journey.

Application portal: Students can apply online through www.scholarships.reliancefoundation.org. The selection process includes an evaluation of aptitude and economic background for the undergraduate student. For the postgraduate scholarships, academic achievements, personal statements, and interviews are part of a competitive selection process to identify the cream of talent from across India.

The deadline for applications is 6th October 2024.