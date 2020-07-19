Number of active cases in Cuttack city decreased this week as compared to last week says CMC Commissioner

Cuttack: Number of active cases in Cuttack city has decreased this week as compared to last week says CMC Commissioner Ananya Das. Cuttack Municipal Corporation’s active door-to-door surveillance strategy to curb cases of #Covid19 cases in the city during the ongoing 14-day lockdown. Low-risk asymptomatic patients with no underlying health conditions will be admitted in Covid care centres identified in three places in Cuttack. A medical officer per shift, staff nurses & facilities like pulse oximeter & glucometer will be provided there says CMC Commissioner. Antigen test will begin in active clusters of Cuttack city from tomorrow says CMC Commissioner.

Cuttack district has so far recorded 1211 positive cases out of which 860 have been reported from rural pockets while 350 have been detected in CMC area. Recoveries in rural areas stand at 674 & 200 in urban areas says Cuttack Covid19 observer Saurabh Garg .

Related

comments