Numaligarh Refinery Limited plans to invest over Rs 35,000 crore in the next five years

The Numaligarh Refinery Limited has planned to invest over 35 thousand crore rupees in the next five years. Talking to newspersons in Guwahati today, the Chairman of the Numaligarh Refinery Limited, NRL Dr. Ranjit Rath said that this amount will be invested in completing five ongoing projects including India- Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline. He mentioned that the completion of these projects would greatly benefit the stakeholders.

He informed that the NRL has posted record earnings in fiscal 2021-22 with profit after tax of three thousand 562 crore rupees as compared to three thousand 36 crore in the previous year. He said that the NRL commenced a 10 percent blending of Ethanol in petrol at its Siliguri and Numaligarh marketing terminals.