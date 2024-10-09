NueGo Flags Off Historic Kashmir to Kanyakumari (E-K2K) Electric Bus Expedition  

1 st bus brand in world to undertake Kashmir to Kanyakumari (E-K2K) expedition

to undertake To cover 4000+ emission free Kms, 200+ towns & cities , from 3500 ft to sea level

, from Journey aims to raise awareness of electric buses as a viable solution for mass mobility through on-ground activities, fully embracing the spirit of “ The E-bus that does good.”

Supported by distinguished guests from NITI Aayog, The World Bank, Eversource Capital, NHEV, RMI, ICCT at official flag-off from Delhi NCR.

New Delhi – NueGo, India’s leading electric bus brand from GreenCell Mobility, is proud to announce the official commencement of the Kashmir to Kanyakumari (E-K2K) Electric bus expedition. This historic journey marks a significant leap in promoting sustainable mass mobility in India. With this expedition, NueGo is set to become the first EV bus brand in the world to accomplish such a historic feat. NueGo aims to cover over 4,000+ kms from 3,500 feet above sea level to the coastline.

As the bus passes through over 200 cities and towns, it will serve as a symbol of India’s rich cultural heritage, while also spreading the message of sustainability. The E-K2K bus will be making a positive impact throughout its journey by engaging in various meaningful activities, such as student workshops, tree plantation, clean-up initiatives, safety-themed Nukkad Natak in cities like Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bhopal and Bangalore. Doing such impactful events along the way—truly embodies the spirit of “the E-bus that does good.”

The journey was kicked off in Jammu on 4th Oct by Dr Devansh Yadav, CEO Jammu Smart city and JMC Commissioner. Today at the NueGo depot hub in Ghaziabad, several distinguished guests gathered for the flag-off ceremony from Delhi NCR. Sudhendu J. Sinha, Advisor, NITI Aayog; Dr. Sanjeev K. Lohia, Senior Advisor, The World Bank; Mahua Acharya, Ex-MD & CEO at CESL; Abhijeet Sinha, Project Director at NHEV; and Amit Bhatt, MD at ICCT India; were present as guests of honor to witness the beginning of this groundbreaking journey.

Mr. Devndra Chawla, CEO and MD of GreenCell Mobility, delivered the welcome address, emphasizing the need for green mass mobility solutions in India. ” “NueGo’s ambitious E-K2K journey will see us travel over 4,000 Kms from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, demonstrating the resilience of electric buses across diverse terrains in India. This expedition is more than just a record-breaking feat; it symbolizes India’s rich cultural heritage. By passing through 200+ cities and towns, the journey will inspire transition to EV buses. Engaging in various impactful activities, the E-K2K bus truly embodies the spirit of “the E-bus that does good” while highlighting India’s commitment to innovation and green technology, said Mr. Chawla.

Dhanpal Jhaveri, CEO – Eversource Capital said, “We applaud GreenCell in its groundbreaking ‘Kashmir to Kanyakumari’ (E-K2K) expedition. This initiative is a significant step toward demonstrating the commercial viability and environmental benefits of electric mobility in India. At Eversource, we believe that investments in clean technologies, such as electric vehicles, are critical to addressing the climate challenge while creating long-term value and accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy, fostering long-term value for both people and the planet.”

From picturesque valleys to bustling cities, the expedition is designed to showcase the rich cultural diversity of India while demonstrating the practicality of electric bsues across varying terrains. As the journey progresses, NueGo’s electric buses will continue to inspire communities across India, spreading awareness about the benefits of electric mobility and the importance of adopting cleaner transportation solutions for people and planet.

The NueGo electric buses are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for safety & comfort, providing guests with a premium travel experience, all while maintaining a low environmental impact.