NueGo Collaborates with Upcoming Tamil Comedy-Drama Film ‘Brother’ Starring Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Mohan

Tamil Nadu – GreenCell Mobility’s NueGo, India’s leading electric intercity bus brand, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the highly anticipated Tamil-language comedy-drama film ‘Brother’. Starring Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Mohan, the film is written and directed by M. Rajesh and produced by Sundar Arumugam under the banner of Screen Scene Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. NueGo’s collaboration with ‘Brother’ reflects its ethos of delivering not only safe and comfortable travel but also entertainment-rich experiences to its guests.

‘Brother’ is a light-hearted comedy-drama that revolves around the quirks of family relationships and the amusing challenges they bring. With music composed by Harris Jayaraj, and cinematography by Praveen Wimaleswaran, this festive season promises a dose of humor, warmth, and entertainment for all.

Speaking on the collaboration, Mr. Devndra Chawla, CEO & MD of GreenCell Mobility, said, “We’re delighted to partner with Tamil movie star Jayam Ravi and his upcoming film “Brother” this festive season. At NueGo, we are dedicated to offering our guests a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable travel experience. This collaboration allows us to blend entertainment with comfortable travel, encouraging our guests to not only reach their destination but to truly savor the journey.”

In addition to promoting green mass mobility, NueGo recently concluded its Kashmir to Kanyakumari (E-K2K) record expedition, which aimed to demonstrate the resilience of electric buses across diverse terrains and underscore the importance of public engagement in achieving sustainability goals.

As India’s leading electric intercity bus brand, NueGo continues to transform inter-city travel by focusing on comfort, safety, and sustainability. With electric coaches running up to 250 km on a single charge and 25 safety checks before each trip, NueGo promises a secure, smooth, and on-time travel experience.

NueGo recently expanded its footprint across Tamil Nadu. Join NueGo in revolutionizing sustainable travel while celebrating the joy of cinema this Diwali. NueGo tickets can be booked on www.nuego.in and also on the NueGo App.