​Nuclear Power Corporation of India Organises Awareness Competitions in Hisar, Haryana

Hisar – The Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) recently concluded a series of educational competitions aimed at raising awareness about nuclear power among students. The events such as slogan writing, drawing, essay writing, and quiz competitions, took place across multiple schools in Hisar including JP Senior Sec School, PM Shri Govt Sr Sec School, New Lahoriya Vidya Mandir Sr Sec School ,and Devi Bhawan High School. Each competition garnered significant interest, with over 100 enthusiastic participants in each category.

The initiative was part of NPCIL’s ongoing efforts to educate young minds about the significance of nuclear energy in ensuring sustainable development. Through these competitions, the young power champs had the opportunity to creatively express their understanding of nuclear power, its benefits, and its role in India’s energy future.

Highlights of the Events:

– Slogan Writing Competition: Students crafted impactful slogans emphasising the advantages and safety of nuclear energy.

– Drawing Competition: Students showcased their vision of a future powered by clean and efficient nuclear energy.

– Essay Writing Competition: Participants articulated their thoughts on the importance of nuclear power in detailed essays.

– Quiz Competition: Teams of students competed in a challenging quiz, testing their knowledge of nuclear science and its applications.

– Debate Competition: Teams of students extensively debated the benefits and applications of Nuclear Energy vis a vis the other sources of energy and made a strong case for Nuclear Energy to be a clean and sustainable source of energy for the future.

Such activities reflect NPCIL’s commitment to promoting nuclear power and, which not only fosters a deeper understanding among students but also encourages community engagement on the topic of nuclear energy.