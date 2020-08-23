Nuakhai celebrated by people from western Odisha residing in Anand, Gujarat

Anand: The agriculture festival of western Odisha, Nuakhai, was celebrated by people from western Odisha residing in Anand, Gujarat adhering to social distancing norms. Anand is known as the Milk Capital of India and famous for well-known diary brand Amul.

This year members of the community visited Neelkanth Mahadev temple early in the morning and cleaned the premises. Later on they visited ISCON temple, Vallabh Vidyanagar for darshan. The participants offered prayer to Maa Sureswari, Maa Khambeswari, Maa Maheswari and Maa Samaleswari for the well-being of people across the globe during the current Pandemic situation. Navanna and Prasad serving took place as per the decided schedule.

In the afternoon, an online essay competition was organized among school children regarding development of western Odisha and promotion of Kosli language informed Dr Sanjib Kumar Karmee an organizer of the event. Around 30 children participated in the competition.

We, the people of western Odisha living in various cities of Gujarat, continuously celebrating all Odia festivals. However, this year there are very few participants because of the Coronavirus pandemic situation. Even though we have been staying far away from our native places, we are keeping our culture and traditions alive. Nuakhai is a very important festival for us, said Janaki Sahu, a college lecturer. The organizers informed that members of Gujarat, Bihar and Chhattisgarh states also graced the occasion.

