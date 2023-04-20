Nuagarh Team wins the first edition of Udaan Inter Village Cricket Premier League organised by AM/NS India

Paradeep : In a closely fought finals today, Nuagarh Team emerged winner of the first edition of Udaan Inter Village Cricket Premier League organised by the leading steel manufacturer ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India). In a 12-12 overs final match played at the Paradeepgarh village playground, Nuagarh Team beat Paradeepgarh Team by 25 runs. Batting first Nuagarh Team scored 115 runs for 9 Wickets in the stipulated 12 overs while Paradeepgarh Team scored 90 runs with the loss of 9 wickets in 12 overs. Cash prize of Rs 15,000 and trophy was presented to the winning Nuagarh Team while the Runner-up Team received a cash prize of Rs 10,000 along with the trophy. Suren Sahoo of Nuagarh team was adjudged Man of the Series, Samrat Nayak of Nuagarh team bagged the awards for both maximum number of sixes and for highest runs scored in the tournament and Kumar Bunty of Paradeepgarh team was awarded for being the highest wicket taker of the tournament.

Earlier in the semi final matches played on April 19, 2023, Paradeepgarh beat Baldia while Nuagarh beat Singitali to reach the finals.

With an objective to inculcate sportsmanship and a culture of sports among the youth of the nearby communities, AM/NS India under its CSR initiative Udaan had organised a day & night inter village cricket tournament at Paradeepgarh in Jagatsinghpur district which started on April 18, 2023. Ten teams from ten villages including Nuagarh, Baldia, Handia, Mushadia, Singitali, Paradeepgarh, Chakradharpur, Bhutmundei, Pipal and Phulbelari had participated in the tournament.

In the post-match award ceremony, Sri Suresha G, Executive Director, Odisha Operations, AM/NS India, Sarpanch of Paradeepgarh Smt. Sasmita Behera, Dr Vikas Yadvendu, Head-CSR, AM/NS India, gave away the awards to the winners. Present on the occasion were senior officials of the company, members of the community and members of all the playing teams.

On the occasion, ground-breaking ceremony for development of a mini stadium at Paradeepgarh village playground was performed. The puja was performed by the Sarpanch of Paradeepgarh Smt. Sasmita Behera. The mini stadium will be developed by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India as part of its CSR initiative.

On the occasion Sri Suresha G, Executive Director, Odisha Operations, AM/NS India said, “I congratulate players of all team for taking part in this tournament. Today, we preformed ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of mini stadium at Pardeepgarh, which will be one of the best stadiums in Paradeep. We will create many more opportunities for local youth and continue our peripherial development activities for betterment of local people.”