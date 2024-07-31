NTRI organizes Workshop to equip Tribal Youth with Cutting-Edge Skills for a Brighter Tomorrow

The National Tribal Research Institute (NTRI), under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, organized a workshop titled ‘Empowering Tribal Youth with New Age Skills’, in New Delhi today. The objective of the workshop was to equip tribal youth with the new age skills and knowledge which is necessary to succeed in today’s rapidly changing world. The event was presided over by Member (National Commission for Scheduled Tribes), Shri Nirupam Chakma, as the Chief Guest.

The workshop covered a range of topics, including learning new age skills, initiatives of government for building entrepreneurial skills in youth, empowering youth through entrepreneurship and vocational training for a sustainable future, experience sharing by tribal youth scholars and new age entrepreneurs. The sessions were led by experienced professionals and scholars from universities, government and non-government organizations, start-up incubators, industry, and successful tribal entrepreneurs.

In the inaugural session Chief Guest, Shri Nirupam Chakma talked about new age skills for tribal youths. He emphasized that tribal youths are more capable to adopt new things and challenging environment. He also said that in 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared the 15th July as World Youth Skills Day and stressed on inclusion of new age skills including computer literacy, data science, artificial intelligence, AI learning and skill enhancement in the curriculum for tribal youths.

Director General (Indian Institute of Public Administration), Shri Surendar Nath Tripathi stressed on need of primary education in local dialects for the tribal and non-tribal youths. In the same session Special Director (NTRI), Prof. Nupur Tiwary mentioned that this workshop is of strategic significance for equipping the youth with valuable skills for employment, academic, exploration, decent work and entrepreneurial development. She quoted Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s statement about skill development of new generation that is a national need and is the foundation of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

Further in the inaugural session Vice Chancellor of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS). Prof. Deepak Kumar Behera in his speech also emphasized on adding new age knowledge in tribal areas, especially, communication skills, mobile learning, community involvement, mentorship and vocational programmes. Prof. Sanjay Kumar Nayak, Vice-Chancellor of Ravenshaw University, Cuttack, Odisha mentioned that for tribal youths acquiring new-age skills becomes especially vital which enables them to bridge the gap between traditional knowledge systems and modern technology, fostering innovation and self-reliance.

Officers from Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Atal Incubation Centre of NITI Ayog, National Council for Vocational Education and Training, SIDBI, Ministry of MSME, Policy Experts, Social Entrepreneurs and Tribal Scholars also emphasized and stressed on the new age skills.