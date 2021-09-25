NTPC wins 1.9 GW in CPSU Scheme-II, Tranche-III 5 GW tender

Mumbai: India’s largest integrated power generating company NTPC ltd, wins 1.9 GW in the e-auction of CPSU Scheme-II, Tranche-III of 5 GW tender. This capacity will enable a saving of CO2 a greenhouse gas of over 3 million tons every year.

NTPC was the single largest capacity winner and together with this capacity of 1.9 GW, NTPC now has over 6.3 GW capacity won through competitive biddings. This shall pave the way for NTPC’s plan of 60 GW RE capacity by 2032.

CPSU scheme shall promote Atmanirbhar Bharat since projects have to necessarily use domestic content.