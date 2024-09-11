NTPC to collaborate with CII-IGBC for promoting Green and Net Zero Concepts for Industrial Townships and Offices across India

New Delhi: NTPC has signed an MOU with CII-IGBC to collaborate on developing Net Zero standards for industrial townships and office complexes across the country. The MoU was signed by Dr Vijay Prakash, Executive Director (SSEA and Environment Engineering), NTPC and Shri K S Venkatagiri, Executive Director, CII in the presence of Shri Ravindra Kumar, Director (Operations), NTPC.

NTPC Limited, the largest integrated power utility in India, is addressing the issues related to climate change proactively. NTPC was the first energy company across the world to declare its Energy Compact Goals as a part of the UN High Level Dialogue on Energy.

Under this collaboration, NTPC and CII-IGBC will develop certification systems, standards, and policies to achieve Net Zero goals, while building stakeholder capacity for transforming industrial townships and offices into sustainable, energy-efficient establishments.

NTPC’s Kudgi Township, Ratnagiri Township, and NETRA Office Complex are already pursuing Net Zero Energy and Water certifications, showcasing the company’s commitment to sustainability. This MoU strengthens NTPC’s efforts in creating a blueprint for sustainable infrastructure.

Earlier in 2022, NTPC had already signed a Statement of Intent with NITI Aayog for collaboration on developing a net zero GHG emissions roadmap for NTPC Group in alignment with the Panchamrit goals of Government of India.