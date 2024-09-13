NTPC Talcher Thermal Empowers Rural Women with Millet Processing Training

Talcher: In a significant step towards empowering rural women, NTPC Talcher Thermal successfully concluded a millet processing training programme from August 27 to September 13, 2024 . The programme provided 30 women from self-help groups (SHGs) of Bantol Gram Panchayat hands-on training in millet processing and preservation techniques. The initiative emphasized on imparting knowledge so as to use millet for economic self-reliance.

The conclusion ceremony saw the distribution of certificates to the participants, marking the successful completion of the programme. The event was graced by Smt. Vibha Agarwal, President of Sagarika Ladies Club, who lauded the women for their dedication. “This training not only equips you with new skills but also opens doors to entrepreneurial ventures. Your determination to learn and grow is truly inspiring,” she said.

Smt. Jayanti Lata, Sarpanch of Bantol Gram Panchayat, also attended the ceremony and expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards NTPC Talcher Thermal. “I am thankful for this initiative, which offers our women the chance to learn skills that will uplift not only their families but the entire community,” she remarked.

The training, facilitated by the Social Development Foundation, focused on equipping participants with both technical knowledge and the confidence to create sustainable micro-enterprises. One of the trainers shared, “Our goal was not just to teach processing techniques but to foster a sense of self-reliance among the women.”

Shri Vijay Chand, Head of Project (HOP), NTPC Talcher Thermal, reiterated the company’s commitment to community development, stating, “At NTPC Talcher Thermal, we believe in empowering local communities, especially women, through skill-building initiatives. This training aligns with our mission to enhance the socio-economic status of women in the surrounding villages.”

The programme is expected to have a lasting impact, not only by empowering women economically but also by promoting healthier lifestyles and supporting sustainable agricultural practices within the region.