NTPC Talcher Kaniha organizes Vendors’ Meet as part of VAW 2020

New Delhi: As part of the on-going Vigilance Awareness Week, NTPC Talcher Kaniha conducted a Vendors’ Meet on October 28, 2020. In the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was organised virtually through Microsoft Teams platform. The virtual session was well appreciated by the vendors who were able to ensure their participation more conveniently via digital means.

Discussions were held regarding developments made in Government e-marketplace (GeM), systematic changes in business procedures, and support to vendors during COVID-19 pandemic with processes such as paperless tendering etc. Shri Sudip Nag, CGM, NTPC Talcher Kaniha and SSC ER-II addressed the vendors and encouraged them to share their feedback and concerns in the Open House Session.

Shri N.S Rao, GM (O&M), Shri Navin Bagai, GM (SSC-C&M), Shri Rajiv Khanna, GM (SSC-MMG), Shri Narendra Kumar Chatrath, GM (SSC-Finance) and Shri Tanmoy Acharya, AGM (Vigilance) were also present during the Meet.

