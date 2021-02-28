NTPC Talcher Kaniha organizes Power Sector Familiarisation Program

Talcher : NTPC Talcher Kaniha organized a Power Sector Familiarisation Program for interaction with media personnel on February 27, 2021. The program was conducted in a limited manner with local media to ensure social distancing in the light of the prevailing COVID-19 protocols. The interaction commenced with a presentation on the various operational and CSR-related highlights of the Station.

Interacting with the media, Chief General Manager, Shri Sudip Nag spoke about the Station’s performance highlights and shared the recent developments pertaining to the execution of FGD work and mine-void filling. “With the commitment of providing clean energy in a sustainable manner, FGD work is under full progress at the Station”, Shri Nag said.

Shri Nag also shared NTPC Talcher Kaniha’s long term fuel security plan to fulfill its coal requirement and stated that the latest introduction of the Wagon Tippler has accelerated the coal unloading process and resulted in increasing productivity of the station. Speaking on the Station’s performance, Shri Nag said, “NTPC Talcher Kaniha has performed exceptionally well in this Financial Year and is on its way to achieve turn-out performance with several milestones in operation.”

He mentioned the Station’s increased focus on safety and the measures taken to ensure safe practices such as Safety training for all workers, mass pep-talk along with COVID-related awareness messages. Shri Nag further highlighted the Station’s initiatives of enhancing ash utilization by providing dry ash to NHAI for construction of roads and highways and the recently signed MoU with MCL for the mine-void filling of Jagannath quarry-8.

Reiterating the company’s commitment to power clean power, Shri Nag said, “NTPC is committed to generate and provide reliable power at a competitive price in a sustainable manner. We use environment-friendly technologies and also focus on social upliftment of society to promote a safe and healthy environment for all.”

Shri Shivam Srivastava, GM (O&M), Shri S. Murugan, GM(TS), Shri Sarit Maheswari, GM (Ash Dyke Management) and Shri Rajnish Rastogi, GM(HR) were also present during the interaction.