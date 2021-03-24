NTPC Talcher Kaniha organised Special Vendor Development programme for SC, ST & Women Entrepreneurs

Kaniha : SSC-ER-II C&M Department, Talcher Kaniha in association with NSSHO, Bhubaneswar, MSME Directorate Cuttack and DIC Angul organized a special vendor development programme for SC, ST & Women Entrepreneur of MSE category on 20.03.2021 at 11.00 AM on virtual (Microsoft Team) platform. The programme was attended by 30 Suppliers and Service Providers. Senior Officials of SSC-ER-II and other dignitaries from projects under SSC-ER-II have attended the meeting.

Shri Sudip Nag, CGM-SSC-ER-II & Talcher Kaniha chaired the meeting along with Shri Shivam Srivastava, GM (O&M) Kaniha and Shri T. Ravinder, GM (O&M) Bongaigaon.

The meeting started with NTPC geet. Shri Suchibrata Mitra, GM(C&M-SSC-ER-II) welcomed the dignitaries and the participants. While delivering welcome address, GM (C&M-SSC-ER-II) briefly highlighted the measures taken by NTPC for development of MSE vendors and also informed the house that NTPC is leading among all the 10 Maharatna companies in the current financial year by procuring 49.91% of their total procurement of supplies & services from MSEs.

Shri P.K.Gupta Director MSME DI Cuttack, Shri S. Dash Branch Manager NSSHO Bhubaneswar state office and Shri S. Kanungo Assistant Manager DIC Angul elaborated on various schemes and initiatives of Govt. of India for the benefit of MSE Entrepreneurs and urged upon participation of more SC, ST & Women MSE Entrepreneurs in procurement from PSUs.

Shri Shivam Srivastava, GM (O&M) in his address appreciated the contribution of MSEs to India’s GDP and highlighted early release of payment by NTPC to MSE vendors and encouraged the MSEs to improve upon quality of supplies & services.

Shri Sudip Nag, CGM-SSC-ER-II & Talcher Kaniha highlighted the performance of NTPC stations during the COVID-19 pandemic and appreciated the active contribution of the MSE vendors. CGM further informed the house that bills of MSE vendors are invariably processed within 7 days of receipt of all necessary documents. He also highlighted NTPC’s single point vendor payment portal created for online submission of invoices by vendors and tracking their bills for faster payment. He also informed the house that NTPC Talcher Kaniha is in the process of installation of dry ash extraction system and once it is ready, fly ash can be issued in plenty to MSE vendors as per their requirement.

A brief presentation was given by AGM (Purchase) I/c in respect of the GEM registration process. The importance of the GEM procurement platform from NTPC point of view was highlighted and it was emphasized that all participants should register themselves on the GEM portal so that they can continue their business association with NTPC. The facility of TREDS platform and its benefits for faster release of payment was also explained to the vendors. Further they were also requested to register themselves in Udyam portal of Government of India for availing MSE benefits after 01.04.2021.

During the open forum the queries of the participants were replied upon to their full satisfaction. The participants appreciated the efforts of NTPC for conducting such types of meetings and NTPC’s efforts in faster payment release to vendors.

After the end of the open session, the closing remarks were given by Shri S.S.Sahu, AGM(Contracts) I/c and the meeting was concluded at 13.10 hours after vote of thanks by Shri S.C.Prusty, AGM(Purchase) SSC-ER-II.