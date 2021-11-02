NTPC Talcher Kaniha observes vigilance awareness week

Kaniha: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Talcher Kaniha observed vigilance awareness week from October 26 to November 1, 2021. The week began with taking the integrity pledge which was administered by Shri K.Srinivasa Rao, Executive Director (Talcher Kaniha) in the presence of HODs and the employees of the Station. Programmes were organized on this year’s theme of vigilance awareness week which is ‘Independent India @75: Self-reliance with integrity’ to create awareness among all like special training on preventive vigilance, walkathon, slogan competition and quiz competition for employees and their spouses of NTPC employees.

Hon’ble Chief Guest Sh. Jagmohan Meena, SP Angul was invited during this week to give valuable talk on Preventive Vigilance to all GM’s, HoDs and all employees of NTPC Talcher Kaniha on 30.10.2021. A vendor and supplier meet was also arranged during the awareness week by SSC-ER-II C&M on 28.10.2021 on virtual platform. Poster and drawing competitions were conducted for students of Kaniha township schools.