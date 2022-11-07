NTPC Talcher Kaniha observed Vigilance Awareness Week

Vigilance Awareness Week was observed at NTPC Talcher Kaniha from October 31 to November 6,2022. This year, the vigilance awareness week theme was ”Corruption free India for a developed Nation”.

During the inaugural day of the Vigilance Awareness week, employees gathered at Administrative Building of the power station. Shri Ashok Kumar Sehgal , General Manager (Maintenance) administrated the pledge on the occasion. Later employees took e-pledge by login into the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) website.

During the weekly celebration, Vigilance Dept. of the power station conducted various activities like slogan competition ,Quiz competition ,elocution competition, poster/drawing completion etc among employees, housewives, school students, CISF staffs & Associates. HOD’s workshop on preventive vigilance also being conducted.

Banners/posters on Vigilance Awareness Week celebration were displayed at prominent locations of the power station for wider dissemination.

The vigilance awareness week concluded on November 06,2022 with walkathon where Shri K. S. Sundaram, HOP, HODs, employees, housewives, school students, CISF staffs & associates participated in large numbers to make the program a grand success.