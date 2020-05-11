NTPC Talcher Kaniha exhibits exceptional operational efficiency: Achieves 100 percent PLF

Talcher: NTPC Talcher Kaniha is amongst the top stations in the country to achieve the milestone of registering 100 percent Plant Load Factor (PLF) or capacity utilization on May 9, 2020. NTPC Ltd, India’s largest power generator, has achieved 100 percent Plant Load Factor (PLF) on 9th May 2020, at three of its thermal power stations.

NTPC Vindhyachal (4760 MW) in Madhya Pradesh, NTPC Talcher Kaniha (3000 MW) in Odisha & NTPC Sipat (2980 MW) in Chhattisgarh achieved 100 percent PLF, demonstrating exceptional operational efficiency and optimum capacity utilisation. At the same time, NTPC Koldam in Himachal Pradesh is emerging as one of the best hydropower stations in the country for FY 20-21.

To ensure uninterrupted power supply and the well-being of its employees, NTPC Talcher Kaniha is operating with minimum number of manpower as employees are working in shifts through the extensive IT support.Even though In view of country’s lock down on account of COVID -19 Pandemic , the 3000 MW NTPC Talcher Kaniha ,second largest power station of NTPC is functioning round the clock to generate power and provide continuous power supply to East, South & North East India. This could be only possible with the untiring support of employees and workers working in Operational and Maintenance (O&M).

Beyond power output, NTPC Talcher Kaniha is making a rich contribution to the social welfare activities for underprivileged section and migrant workers by providing ration ,masks etc amidst the COVID-19 situation. NTPC is strictly adhering to the guidelines in its fight against COVID-19 by maintaining social distancing at all its establishments and power stations across the country.

With NTPC Group’s total installed 62110 MW capacity, NTPC has 70 Power stations comprising of 24 Coal, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, 1 Hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 JV Power Stations.

Related

comments