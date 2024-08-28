NTPC Swayamsiddha ladies club provides essential food items to needy villagers

NTPC Swayamsiddha Ladies Club, Coal Mining Headquarters,Ranchi as part of CSR initiative distributed food items/groceries to 40 needy families in Mahadev Toli village located in Namkum,Ranchi.

The initiative was undertaken under the guidance of Smt Rekha Jain, President, Swayamsiddha Ladies Club in association with Robin Hood Army (Swayam Sevi Sanstha).

Smt Jain conveyed her gratitude to the Members of Swayamsiddha Ladies who have wholeheartedly contributed for the initiative of providing of the grocery items and encouraged them to participate in various welfare activities for the upliftment of the needy particularly providing education to the children.Smt Jain also interacted with the members of Robinhood Army & encouraged them for being part of the initiative and thanked them for providing an opportunity to serve the society.

On this occasion Welfare in-charge and Vice-President Smt Shikha Rastogi, Cultural in-charge and Vice President Smt Purnima Shrikhande, Welfare secretary Smt Mansa Verma, Cultural Secretary, Smt Anitha Prasad and Treasurer ,Smt Snigdha Rani Majhi were also present. The noble initiative was appreciated by the beneficiaries.